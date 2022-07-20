Sahil Grover was last seen Tuesday, July 19 (Oakland Police Department).

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reported missing on Tuesday in Oakland, police announced on Twitter. Sahil Grover was last seen around 12:15 p.m. on the 5100 block of Telegraph Ave.

Grover is considered to be at-risk due to a mental health crisis, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and headphones — possibly driving a 2022 blue Tesla Model 3 with CA license plate 8YXV190.

He is described to be 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Oakland police say if you have information about Grover’s location, call (510) 238-3641.

The 5100 block of Telegraph Ave is approximately two blocks from the Oakland DMV.