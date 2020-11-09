Oakland police investigate 3 deadly weekend shootings

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland police detectives are investigating three shooting deaths over a 12-hour period from late Saturday night through midday Sunday, officers said Sunday night.

At approximately 11:34 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area of 83rd Avenue and A Street, in the Woodland neighborhood. Police also received a “ShotSpotter” activation in the 1200 block of 83rd Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man died at the scene, Oakland police Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said in an email Sunday night.

At about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Way on the report of a shooting. Officers were led to a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Less than nine hours later, at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 71st Avenue, about a half mile east of the Oakland Colisuem. There, Aisthorpe said, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died there soon afterward.

The names of all three victims were being withheld Sunday pending notification of their families, Aisthorpe said.

She said Oakland police are striving to reduce violence in Oakland, including through the department’s “OPD CARES” initiative that calls officers patrolling on foot, in cars and on dual-purpose motorcycles and bicycles to bolster safety.

“Collectively, we want to ensure Oaklanders and our visitors are safe in our community,” Aisthorpe said. “When there is a loss of life in Oakland, it impacts us all.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

