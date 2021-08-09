Oakland police investigate 78 homicides this year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has investigated 78 homicides in 2021, which is 24 more than this time last year.

Three lives were lost to violence in the city this past week, according to authorities.

Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to two fatal shootings.

Around 3:30 a.m., police arrived in the area of the 8400 block of San Leandro Street to find an adult male from Oakland suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was provided medical attention on the scene before being taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity remains unknown.

About three hours later, officers arrived in the 1500 block of 35th Avenue to find an adult male from Oakland suffering from a gunshot wound.

The fire department arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment to the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time.

As authorities continue to investigate these homicides, officers ask that you contact (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950 if you have any information.

Just in the last week, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, police say ‘there were 43 instances of gunfire.’

Oakland officers were able to recover 19 firearms, bringing the year total to 727. In addition, police say there were 36 robberies and six carjackings during the week.

“We must come together as a city to end the violence in our community. If you see something, say something!!” police wrote on Facebook.

Residents and business owners are asked to consider installing security cameras to help solve and deter crimes.