Oakland police investigate city’s 105th homicide of the year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the 105th homicide of the year.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

A man was shot and killed. Police believe it was part of a home invasion.

KRON4 spoke to the pastor of “Acts Full Gospel Church” and he says the city is in crisis.

He says he thought the number of homicides was bad last year — but this years has been significantly worse.

“People are just shooting guns like the wild, wild west. It’s crazy out here.”

It’s a scene that’s becoming all too familiar in Oakland. Police tape and flashing lights in neighborhoods.

Video shows the police investigation of Oakland’s 105th homicide of the year.

Oakland police say they were called to the scene near the 2600 block of Monticello Avenue around 11:30 Friday night.

“This year, it’s just how they would say off the charts and it doesn’t seem like anyone has the answer for the problem that seems to be escalating.”

OPD says they found two victims.

A woman was transported to the hospital and treated for gun shot wounds.

A man was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, but was pronounced dead — becoming the 105th homicide of 2021.

Right now police are investigating, but both OPD and “Acts Full Gospel Church” pastor Bob Jackson say they don’t have enough officers to serve the community.

“A minimum of 850 and we only have 693 and the police officers are leaving the police force in Oakland, 10 and 11 every month because they don’t want to serve in Oakland anymore.”

Pastor Jackson says people need to do all they can to try and stop the crime in Oakland.

He goes out with members of his church to try and reach the community.

“We knock on the doors and we pray with the community, we pray with the community because a lot of the people who live in the community are connected to the people who are out there doing the shooting.”

Pastor Jackson will be 76 in December.

He’s been a pastor in Oakland for nearly 40 years.

He says this is the worst he’s seen the city.

“I’ve never seen the condition of our city — deep 6 and deep 7 just full of trash and debris. It’s like a third world country out here.”

Pastor Jackson tells me he is in the process of writing a letter to the mayor — he believes she needs to declare a state of emergency in the city of Oakland.