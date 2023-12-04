(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of International Boulevard, OPD said. Video hows police activity in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Officers said they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Homicide investigators took over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

This story is developing and will be updated.