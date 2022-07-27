OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are investigating a homicide overnight in West Oakland, according to a statement to KRON4 from the department’s public information office.

Officers arrived just after 1 a.m. July 27 to the 2300 block of West Street, the statement reads, and found a crime scene at a nearby homeless encampment.

Later, a male Oakland resident showed up at a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, where he died of his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next-of kin.

Anyone with information will be asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.