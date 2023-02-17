OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on Friday, the Oakland Police Department announced in a tweet. The shooting happened in the area of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard.

It is unknown what time the shooting happened, but OPD sent out a tweet about the incident at 1:30 p.m.

OPD did not announce if any arrests were made. As of 1:40 p.m., no information has been released about any potential victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.