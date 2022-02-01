2 hospitalized from Oakland spa shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. inside the Kume Spa, located at 614 Grand Ave. A man and a woman were reportedly shot and were sent to the hospital.

According to AC Transit, the police activity is disrupting bus routes:

Line NL riders to Eastmont: buses are on detour and not stopping from Grand Av & Perkins St. to MacArthur Blvd & Park Blvd.

Line NL riders to SF: buses are on detour and not stopping on Grand Ave from MacArthur Blvd to Harrison St.

This story will be updated as information is confirmed.