2 hospitalized from Oakland spa shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. inside the Kume Spa, located at 614 Grand Ave. A man and a woman were reportedly shot and were sent to the hospital.
According to AC Transit, the police activity is disrupting bus routes:
- Line NL riders to Eastmont: buses are on detour and not stopping from Grand Av & Perkins St. to MacArthur Blvd & Park Blvd.
- Line NL riders to SF: buses are on detour and not stopping on Grand Ave from MacArthur Blvd to Harrison St.
This story will be updated as information is confirmed.