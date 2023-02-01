OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, the department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said there was a shootout between two individuals in separate vehicles on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, officers did not locate any victims who were struck by gunfire. OPD did find evidence that a shooting had occurred.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The shooting happened in the Melrose neighborhood of Oakland.