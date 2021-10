OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating Oakland’s 105th homicide of 2021.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Friday night around 11:29 p.m. on the 2600 block of Monticello Avenue.

Police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone who has information should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.