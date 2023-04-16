OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary and sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning.

At around 3 a.m., an individual entered a residence on the 100 block of Monte Cresta Avenue through an unlocked window. The individual found the victim who was asleep and sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the residence, police said.

The individual is described as a muscular built Black male in his 20’s, weighing 150 pounds and standing at five feet, 11 inches. He has a medium complexion, short black hair, a black goatee and was wearing eyeglasses and a white sweatshirt, police said.

The man has a distinct tattoo on his upper back that reads “Fear no Evil”. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510)-507-6560.