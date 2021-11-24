Oakland police investigating clothing store burglary involving over 12 suspects

The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police retweeted a pair of videos of a downtown clothing store as it was burglarized by more than dozen people climbing over a fence to break in and steal from the shop late Monday.

The videos retweeted by the Oakland Police Department show frenzied scenes inside and outside the Prime 356 clothing store as it was ransacked by people wearing masks and hoods.

Police responded to an 11:15 p.m. report of the burglary in the 300 block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers found forced entry.

Police also found video from surveillance cameras inside the shop, which is one of the videos police shared.

The shop has started a fundraising campaign to offset losses from the second burglary of the shop in the past month.

According to the fundraising page, more than 30 people broke into the shop, ripping the security gate off its frame, braking the front door frame, smashing windows and taking most of the store’s inventory.

