(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and International Boulevard after receiving reports of a person down on the ground. A victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s) was located, according to police.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death is being investigated by OPD’s Homicide Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3821.