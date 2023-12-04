(KRON) — A found explosive device was reported to the Oakland Police Department at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the department confirmed to KRON4. The device was located in the 2800 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Patten neighborhood.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad assisted Oakland police officers responding to the scene, OPD said. The device was safely removed.

The investigation into the device is ongoing, according to OPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)-238-3728.