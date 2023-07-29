(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a death as a homicide after a victim was found with a fatal head injury in the Cleveland Heights neighborhood on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured person in the 600 block of Alma Avenue. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the person dead.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are still notifying the family.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 650 Alma Ave. Oakland High School is a short distance away at 1023 MacArthur Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821 or the police tip line at (510) 238-7950.