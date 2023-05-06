The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating illegal sideshow activity that occurred Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., several reports were made to Oakland police regarding illegal sideshow activity in the 1000 block of Oak Street. Upon arriving, officers observed dozens of vehicles and people engaging in the illegal sideshow activity.

The crowd began to disperse once officers began to arrive on scene. OPD was able to contain several vehicles within the area, police said. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to send a tip to OPD’s non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.