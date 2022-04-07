OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. April 6 in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Though they provided medical aid, and were followed up by an ambulance, the victim died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.