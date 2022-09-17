OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.

OPD stated the the burglary happened Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers were called to the area due to a report of a person who was potentially experiencing a mental health crisis at an abandoned building nearby.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered that a second building had been broken into in the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue. Police state that officers established a perimeter before conducting a “methodical” search of both locations. However, police could not find anyone.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPD Burglary Section.