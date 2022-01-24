Oakland police launch additional patrols in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – This past weekend, the Oakland Police Department launched their highly publicized additional patrol district in East Oakland.

The additional officers encountered some illegal sideshow activity in that part of the city.

Videos uploaded Sunday to the Citizen app show illegal sideshows taking over an intersection along MacArthur Blvd. in East Oakland, then spilling over into an Eastmont neighborhood disrupting the residential streets and the people who live there.

The additional policing district plan added 48 more officers to respond to the part of the city that receives the most calls for service.

“With this addition, we feel we will be able to respond much faster to our calls for service, help reduce the violent crime and work with our community to make East Oakland safer,” Captain Casey Johnson said.

OPD investigators say there were about 200-vehicles and several hundred spectators.

Officers made two arrests, towed four vehicles, and recovered three firearms.

Councilmember Treva Reid represents District 7, also known as deep East Oakland.

“We are pleased to know that there were no homicides. There were no robberies. There were no burglaries. There were no home invasions. There were none of the incidents that gave us an increased weight of despair and trauma that we endured in coming through last year. We are hopeful that we will see a pattern in trends that show a reduction in violent crime,” Reid said.