OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals connected to an armed robbery, the department announced in a Facebook post on Friday. The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of Park Boulevard, which is about half a mile east of Lake Merritt.

Police said the incident began when the victim drove southbound on Park Boulevard, and three individuals used their car to block the roadway. Two of those individuals were armed and demanded the victim’s belongings at gunpoint.

The three individuals then returned to their car and drove southbound on Park Boulevard towards East 18th Street, according to the post. Police did not say whether or not the individuals ran away with the victim’s belongings.

Investigators believe that there might have been people recording the incident with their cellphones. No other information was released by the Oakland Police Department in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3326.