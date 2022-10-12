(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl who is described as at risk due to age. Raiana Bordenave is 16 years old and was last seen on Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to a news release from OPD.

Raiana was wearing a white t-shirt and has a nose piercing, according to the release. The 16-year-old stands 5’7″, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Her family says she is in good physical and mental condition, the news release states.

Anyone with an knowledge or information related to Raiana’s whereabouts is asked to notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.