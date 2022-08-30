OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age.

Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th Avenue near 3:30pm wearing a blue sweater and ripped jeans. She is 5’4” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any knowledge of Lizy’s whereabouts please contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.