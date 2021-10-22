Oakland police looking for runaway teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen who went missing this morning.

13-year-old Danila Wilburn was last seen at 5:00 a.m. on October 22 on the 1400 block of Harrison street in her mom’s 2008 Silver Dodge Caravan with California license plate 6DZN837.

Wilburn is described as a black female, weighing 165 pounds, and is 5’8” tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black sweats.

Wilburn’s family says she is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wilburn, please notify the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

