Oakland police looking for suspects in violent armed robbery, offer $2,500 reward

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police released photos Friday night of one of two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month outside an Oakland apartment complex.

Police say the suspect approached the victim and robbed her at gunpoint, taking her purse and cell phone.

The terrifying ordeal was captured on Ring surveillance video.

A man came running toward her and she started screaming and running toward the door of her apartment.

The robbery happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the 700 block of Canyon Oaks Drive.

Courtesy: Oakland Police

The first suspect is described as an African American male in his 20s with a thin build, medium-dark complexion, short black hair, wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

He was armed with a gun, according to police.

The second suspect is also described as an African American male in his 20s with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Those with information on the robbery or suspects are asked to call Oakland Police at (510) 238-3326.

Police and Oakland Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.