OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy on Monday.

Police made the announcement Friday.

The boy was found Monday in the 1400 block of 48th Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the investigation remains active at this time.

Police have not identified the suspect in custody or the victim.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The teen’s death is the first homicide of the year in Oakland.