Oakland police make arrest in connection to armed robbery

A gun and some ammunition recovered by Oakland police in an arrest of three juvenile suspects police believe were involved in an armed robbery in the 7400 block of Bancroft Avenue on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Courtesy of the Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND (BCN) – Police in Oakland have made a key arrest in reducing armed robberies in the Bay Area’s third largest city.

On Saturday, the police department’s Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Detail was patrolling known areas in the city where illegal sideshow activity occurs.

Just before 8 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery that had occurred a short time before at a commercial business in the 7400 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Officers arrested three juvenile suspects and recovered the losses from the business.

Additionally, officers located and recovered two handguns, one with an illegal extended magazine. Investigators are analyzing one of the firearms as a possible “ghost” gun.