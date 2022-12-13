OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of Nov. 4, the department stated on Facebook.

Darious Smith was arrested in the fatal shooting of Keison Lee, police stated.

“Due to the hard work and combined efforts of OPD Officers and Homicide Investigators, Smith was safely taken into custody,” the post stated. “Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Smith with murder.”

Lee was found shot in the 800 block of 81st Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

“When officers arrived, they located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound(s). Officers provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by paramedic personnel,” the post continued. “The victim was transported to an area hospital where the victim was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators from the homicide section responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the post continued.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3821.