Oakland police make arrest in online threat against Asian community

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland on Monday arrested a suspect who reportedly made online threats against the Asian community.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

On February 11th, Oakland police received numerous reports of troubling statements directed towards the Asian community on social media.

Arrest Made in OPD Investigation. Click the link for more information. https://t.co/qlbeW4m7xU pic.twitter.com/JY5tzJJ6aA — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 23, 2021

During an investigation, police identified a Berkeley resident who was recently arrested on a firearm charge earlier this year.

The suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant related to the investigation and additional charges.