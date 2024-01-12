(KRON) — Oakland police said they need help from the public to find a Ford Mustang and arrest a driver who killed a young woman during a New Year’s Day sideshow on International Boulevard.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Antoinette Matthews, 23, of Stockton, was struck by a black Ford Mustang at the sideshow around 12:45 a.m. on January 1. It was one of several illegal sideshows that broke out between midnight and 1 a.m. in the Bay Area as revelers celebrated the new year.

Matthews was standing on a sidewalk while cars performed donuts in the intersection of 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard, according to police. The Mustang jumped the curb, struck Matthews, and she suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The driver immediately fled from the scene in the Mustang and evaded arrest. The woman died soon after reaching a hospital.

Suspect vehicle (Image via Oakland Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Image via Oakland Police Department)

Anyone with information about this case can call the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.

Police in San Francisco, Oakland, and Vallejo were extremely busy on New Year’s Eve. What should be about resolutions and countdowns turned into shootings and sideshows.