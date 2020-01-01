Oakland Police: No celebratory gunfire, illegal fireworks this New Year’s holiday

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking residents to stay safe this New Year’s Eve by avoiding celebratory gunfire and not driving under the influence while ringing in 2020.

Police say there will be no tolerance for those who drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police also ask that residents refrain from using illegal fireworks or setting of gunfire in celebration of the New Year’s holiday.

Those using fireworks will be subject to fines, according to Oakland police.

If you spot a suspected drunk driver or someone engaging in celebratory gunfire, call Oakland police at (510) 777-3333.