Oakland police officer saves life of newborn baby boy
Warning: Graphic video below
WARNING: The above and below videos may be disturbing to some users.
OAKLAND (KRON) -- An Oakland police officer is being called a hero for saving the life of a newborn child.
The officer came to the aid of a mother in need of help. The officer says he had to act fast to save the child's life.
"Flipped the baby over with the baby's head right here and then just gentle pats on the back," Oakland police Officer Gregory Palomo said.
Palomo is demonstrating how he used CPR to save the life of a newborn child. It happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday.
The baby's mother had just given birth in this vehicle parked outside a motel on Sixth Street.
Officer Palomo was on patrol when he received a call regarding a woman in need of medical assistance.
"She was holding the baby," Palomo said. "It appeared that she had just given birth within 5 minutes prior to me arriving. He did not appear to be breathing. I immediately took the baby from the woman and provided CPR."
He says it took less than a minute for the baby to revive.
"That was nice of them of course, to save a life," witness Nick Patel said.
Patel was working in the area when Officer Palomo arrived.
"She was screaming for help, and I guess I was out here, and by the time I come here, I see a whole bunch of police cars pull up," Patel said.
Officer Palomo has been in uniform at Oakland police for about 2 1/2 years. He says in this case, he relied on his police officer training as well as his own personal instincts as a father.
"All I could think was, I am a father of two myself and I could just think, I gotta get that baby breathing," Officer Palomo said. "Couldn't imagine a parent losing a child at birth."
Was it Just another typical day in the life of a police officer?
"There is no typical for Oakland," Officer Palomo said. "It is always different."
