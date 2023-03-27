The outside view of the front of Oakland City Hall on a sunny day on April 9, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (Samantha Laurey/Bay City News)

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Officers Association said the city is “stonewalling” it regarding information on the cyber security breach Oakland experienced in February, which led to city employees’ personal data being compromised, according to a news released from OPOA. The association said it has tried to contact city officials about the matter several times but has not received a response.

“Oakland city leaders talk about accountability, yet there has been zero accountability and a deafening silence for the safety and financial security of the city’s valued employees.” OPOA president Barry Donelan said. “This city is truly broken when city employees learn more about the release of their confidential information from the media than their employer, whose incompetence and sloppy security allows these data breaches to occur.”

OPOA said it first wrote a letter to the city administration dated March 6 seeking information on how city employees would be affected by the breach, what the city has done to remedy the situation and what the city will do to prevent another security breach in the future but did not receive a response.

OPOA said it then wrote a letter directly to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on March 20 for the same information and also did not receive a response.

“Unfortunately, continued stonewalling by our employer may leave litigation as the only recourse for victims of the City’s latest incompetence,” the release said.

The city has released limited information about the ransomware attack. It has confirmed that some information, including personal data on city employees, has been obtained by a third party–claimed by ransomware group PLAY–who has threatened to release the data. City officials have also said they are investigating the validity of the threats.

“We are working with third-party specialists and law enforcement on this issue, and are reviewing the involved files to determine their contents. If we determine that any individual’s personal information is involved, we will notify those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” the city previously shared in a statement to KRON4.