Oakland police officers disciplined for actions during George Floyd protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – More than a year after protesters hit the streets of Oakland following the death of George Floyd, we are now one step closer to learning more about some of the mistakes Oakland officers made when interacting with demonstrators.

The department came under fire for using tear gas and other objects on protestors and KRON4 has learned the city’s police chief is expected to address the issue on Wednesday.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is expected to speak publicly about the discipline that Oakland officers faced for their actions during the protests last summer.

Last week during an Oakland Police Commission meeting, John Alden, the leader of the civilian-lead Community Police Review Agency, announced that it’s investigation found several sustained OPD policy violations from last summer’s protests.

During the meeting, Alden told commissioners there were several substantiated claims of:

Use of force

Supervisors did not properly supervise subordinates

Officers did not properly care for property of protestors

Not taking adequate care of people arrested

Not giving proper miranda rules to people arrested

Various performance duty violations

Despite the findings, there were also at least 15-incidents in which officers could not be identified and 30-incidents of use of force that were not substantiated.

Some are also raising questions about the investigation.

The Community Police Review Agency says it still has one case connected to last summer’s protests that is still outstanding.

The agency is also hoping to publicly release the details of its findings from the investigations in the coming weeks.

Under the police bill of rights, details of the officer’s actions, and any type of discipline are both kept private.

KRON4 did reach out to the Oakland Police Officers Association for comment, but so far, we have yet to hear back.