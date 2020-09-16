Oakland Police Officers dragged by car, driver flees

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two police officers are in the hospital Wednesday morning after a driver in Oakland allegedly dragged them with his car.
Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson told KRON4 the officers responded to a call about a car that crashed into a tree around 7 a.m. at 12th Street and Castro Street.
Watson said the driver first looked unresponsive, but then allegedly woke up and reversed his car. Two police officers were knocked down and were dragged by the car, one of them being dragged at least 10-15 feet, Watson said.
According to Watson, both officers are in good condition. The driver “clearly knew that officer was being dragged,” Watson said. No further information was released about the driver, besides that he was a man.
Police are still on the scene as of 8 a.m.
This is a developing story.
