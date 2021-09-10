Oakland police partner with CHP to enhance traffic safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Oakland will be partnering with the California Highway Patrol to increase traffic safety starting this weekend, Mayor Libby Schaaf and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced on Friday.

The new collaboration comes after community members called on state officials to increase resources for public safety in the city of Oakland.

After discussing the issue with Mayor Schaaf, Governor Gavin Newsom agreed on Oakland Police Department and CHP’s collaborative efforts.

“All of our residents deserve safer streets in their neighborhoods,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “I’m thankful for Governor Newsom and Commissioner Ray’s partnership with Oakland, as all of us are committed to reduce the harm, violence, and trauma caused by dangerous traffic activity on our streets.”

Starting this weekend, Oakland police will “conduct focused and coordinated operations with CHP to reduce dangerous driving along Oakland’s high-injury corridors.”

The CHP will also assist in sideshow enforcement teams as the city sees an increase in illegal activity.

This effort will continue every weekend through the end of September.

“OPD truly appreciates the assistance of CHP,” said Chief Armstrong. “CHP’s presence will provide much-needed assistance with the illegal sideshow activity that has plagued communities across our city. With their partnership, we seek to eradicate this illegal sideshow epidemic that has caused so many sleepless nights for our residents here in Oakland.”

The collaboration will also work to reduce car collisions in the High Injury Network.