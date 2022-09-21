OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Gun violence in Oakland has remained an issue in 2022 with 93 lives being lost to shootings in the calendar year. Even while the city saw no lives lost to gun violence last week, there was still plenty of gunfire in the city.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, the Oakland Police Department’s ShotSpotter system was activated 163 times. OPD released a map showing where these activations were located. See below:

Image from the Oakland Police Department.

The map is divided into six areas. Area 1, encompassing everything west of Lake Merritt, had nine activations and Area 2 in North Oakland had just two. The ShotSpotter picked up much more gunfire as it moved east, with large clusters in Fruitvale, East Oakland and Deep East Oakland.

“OPD encourages residents & businesses to consider installing security cameras,” OPD said.

After no deaths last week, Oakland saw three people killed in shootings Monday, including two men who were killed near a mosque. KRON4 spoke to friends and family of one of the victims, who was a father of four that had just left the mosque.