OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department recovered at least two dozen firearms from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, authorities announced Wednesday.

The firearms were seized during high-risk enforcement stops and ShotSpotter Activations.

During the entire year of 2021, the department recovered 1,200 firearms, according to police.

Oakland, however, recorded its first homicide of 2022 in a shooting that killed a man on New Year’s Day.

The city recorded at least 134 homicides in the year 2021.