OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet.

That means police have recovered about four firearms a day.

“OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and #SAFEOAKLAND.”

A picture attached to the tweet shows several AR-15-style rifles, extended magazines and a handgun.