Oakland police release new details in fatal Bay Bridge crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department released new details on the illegal sideshow activity Sunday that led to the fatal motorcycle accident on the Bay Bridge.

Police say they responded to multiple sideshows on Sunday throughout the city where hundreds participated.

The department responded to the activities throughout the day which required officers to respond from other districts.

Around noon, authorities say there were more than 300 All-Terrain Vehicles and dirt bikes participating and driving recklessly around Oakland.

This led to the event that occurred on the Bay Bridge where a motorcycle passenger was killed after falling off the motorcycle and being hit by a vehicle.

Police say they received calls around 6:11 p.m. about an illegal sideshow in the area of 22nd Avenue and East 12th Street.

Officers arrived to find about 300 pedestrians and 150 vehicles. Some in the crowd reportedly pointed lasers at the officers.

Less than an hour later, police were directed to reports of a shooting in the area of 35th Avenue and MacArthur Blvd. Authorities were told more than a dozen shots were fired.

One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and received medical attention.

The police department released a press release in regards to the situation saying:

“While our sideshow enforcement details have been discontinued for this fiscal year due to budgetary constraints, community safety is paramount and patrol officers will respond as available.”

‘Active and aggressive sideshows’ have occurred the last two weekends in Oakland, according to police.

Officials advise you to avoid the area and call 911 if there is an emergency or safety threat.

If you have a tip, you are asked to email sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov or call (510) 777-3333.