OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery and attempted rape that happened Sunday morning. On Friday, the department released a photo of the suspect who is still at large.

The suspect has not been identified by police, but he is described to be a 5-foot-10 Black man in his 30s. The photo shows he was wearing a red jacket and a dark blue beanie.

The crime happened on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the suspect approached the victim from behind and tackled them. He then began to sexually assault the victim. The victim screamed for help, which caused the man to run away with the victim’s cell phone.

Police did not say whether or not the victim is a man or woman. If you recognize this individual or know anything about this case, police encourage you to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950