Oakland police release vehicle information involved in former captain shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department needs help finding the vehicle connected to a gas station shooting that killed a suspect and critically wounded a retired Oakland police captain.

Oakland Police Capt. Ersie Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what police describe as a robbery, involving three men who approached the retired police captain while he was at the gas pump in West Oakland on October 21, 2021.

A shootout followed, killing one of the alleged robbers.

The vehicle involved is a 2007 Nissan Sentra, colored black, has 4-doors, tinted windows, and custom rims.

The California license plate is 6ATC357 with a 49er’s license plate frame.

OPD Needs Help Finding A Vehicle Connected to An

Attempted Homicide

The vehicle is a 2007 Nissan Sentra black, 4-doors tinted windows custom rims, a 49er’s license plate frame with CA license plate 6ATC357.

Anyone who has info is asked to call OPD at 510 238-3821 or 510 238-3278 pic.twitter.com/orA4eaYEW4 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 23, 2021

Anyone who has information is asked to call OPD at 510 238-3821 or 510 238-3278.