Oakland police release vehicle information involved in former captain shooting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of missing vehicle | Credit Oakland Police Dept.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department needs help finding the vehicle connected to a gas station shooting that killed a suspect and critically wounded a retired Oakland police captain.

Oakland Police Capt. Ersie Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what police describe as a robbery, involving three men who approached the retired police captain while he was at the gas pump in West Oakland on October 21, 2021.

A shootout followed, killing one of the alleged robbers.

The vehicle involved is a 2007 Nissan Sentra, colored black, has 4-doors, tinted windows, and custom rims.

The California license plate is 6ATC357 with a 49er’s license plate frame.

Anyone who has information is asked to call OPD at 510 238-3821 or 510 238-3278.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News