(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department reported a man as missing on Monday.

Awot Tara, 24, was last seen near the 300 block of 45th Street on Sunday. He is a Black man of Eritrean descent, who stands 5’7″, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. The address where he was last seen is near Oakland Technical High School on Broadway.

Tara is in good physical condition but has mental health struggles, his family told police.

Anyone with information about Tara’s whereabouts is asked to call (510) 238-3641.