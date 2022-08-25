OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, Oakland police tweeted.

Juanaeh was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with dinosaurs on the front, blue jeans and black Jordan shoes. He is 4-foot-7, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Juanaeh’s location, Oakland police encourage you to call the OPD Missing Person’s Unit (510) 238-3641.