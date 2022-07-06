OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating an “at-risk” man, the department tweeted Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Hunt, 73, was last seen Tuesday night around 11:50 p.m. on the 600 block of 51st Street.

Hunt is considered to be at risk due to dementia, police said. He is described to be 6-foot-3, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

According to OPD, Hunt’s family says he has the functional level of a 10-year-old and also displays signs of Alzheimer’s. Police say to call 510-238-3641 if you have information on Hunt’s location.