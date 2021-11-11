Oakland police respond to 3 shootings in 12 hours

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been a violent 12 hours in Oakland as police responded to three separate shootings in the short time period.

It started with a shooting in broad daylight in downtown Wednesday, when a woman was shot in the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Fox Theater, set to host an All Time Low Concert that evening, canceled the show. The woman has survived the shooting and police only released limited details.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s show with @AllTimeLow is cancelled. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. If you purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded. Otherwise, refunds available at point of purchase. — Fox Theater (@foxoakland) November 11, 2021

Then, police responded to a shooting later that night around 9:30 p.m. on 97th Ave near B street. The victim is also expected to survive.

The most recent shooting happened near Lake Merritt. According to a witness, a person was shot on Lakeshore Ave just before 3:30 a.m.

Oakland police are still investigating the shootings and have not released any further information.