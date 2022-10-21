OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are warning the community that they are “seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide,” according to a press release.

“Many of these incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area in an awaiting vehicle,” the press release continued.

The crimes tend to happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Police want any victims to call 510-238-3426. They are issuing the following recommendations: