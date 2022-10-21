OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are warning the community that they are “seeing an uptick in robberies, thefts, and burglaries of power tools citywide,” according to a press release.
“Many of these incidents happened in the Oakland Hills when two to four armed individuals confront the victim, take their property, and leave the area in an awaiting vehicle,” the press release continued.
The crimes tend to happen between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
KRON ON is streaming live
Police want any victims to call 510-238-3426. They are issuing the following recommendations:
- Stay aware of your surroundings
- “Be particularly aware” when using, loading or unloading tools from your work truck
- Keep your doors locked and your windows closed when leaving your truck
- Engrave your name or your company’s name on work tools, as well as a phone number
- Remove batteries from your tools
- Lock up your tools “with harden-steel security chains and high-quality padlocks.”
- Add GPS trackers to the tools
- Don’t leave tools in plain view in the bed of a truck or the back seat of a car.