Oakland police search for armed man accused of sexually assaulting woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for an armed suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in Oakland on Monday night, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, the victim reported to police that she was walking in the 3400 block of Joaquin Miller Road when the suspect approached her.

Authorities say the suspect had a gun when he sexually assaulted the woman.

When the suspect ran from the area, the victim called police.

The suspect is described as an African American man, about 6’1″, 200 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing at the time. The age of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No other details were released about the suspect.

A $7,500 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oakland for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.

Police remind residents to: