OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a woman who went missing on Monday morning. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, is considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s.

ZeaZeas was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Weld Street. She was wearing a pink jacket and black pants, OPD reports.

ZeaZeas is 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call OPD’s missing person’s unit at (510) 238-3641.