OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia.

Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block of East 19th Street around 2:30 p.m. Police said she is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Lane was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatsuit and a tan sun hat. She is most likely barefoot. Lane’s family told police she is nonverbal and has dementia.

Anyone with information on Lane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.