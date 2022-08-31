OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, wearing a blue beanie, red jacket, dark pants, and red shoes. OPD said this incident appears to be a random act of violence.

The victim told police an armed man approached them from behind. Police said the man tackled the victim then began to sexually assault them. The victim screamed for help, which caused the man to run away with the victim’s cell phone.

If you recognize this individual or know anything about this case, police encourage you to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950